Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

PLANE CRASH-TWO KILLED
2 dead in plane crash near suburban Kansas City airport
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people have died in a small plane crash near a suburban Kansas City airport. The plane went down near the Johnson County Executive Airport Tuesday afternoon. Overland Park police say the plane was on fire when officers from the region arrived. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said a single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after leaving the airport. The aircraft was destroyed. Further information was not immediately available.
KANSAS-CRIMINAL JUSTICE OVERHAUL
AG: Treatment funding key to Kansas criminal justice reform
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top law enforcement official advocates higher spending on for the mentally ill and treating substance abuse. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the extra funding is crucial to reforming the state's criminal justice system. Schmidt contends extra funding for such services will deal with underlying problems fueling many offenders' crimes. He said local officials frequently face a bad choice of locking up someone who'd benefit more from treatment or leaving that person in the community to cause more harm. There's interest in changing the criminal justice system because state prisons are full and the inmate population is expected to keep growing.
BURNING CAR-WOMEN RESCUED
Wichita officer helps pull 2 women from crashed, burning car
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer helped pull two women from a burning car after the driver crashed and ran away. The Wichita Eagle reports that the 25-year-old driver of the car was arrested near the accident early Tuesday morning. Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said the car was going north on a street in east Wichita when it crashed into a concrete retaining wall near U.S. 400. The car's engine compartment caught fire with a 37-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman still inside. An officer pulled them to safety. A handgun was found in the car and cocaine was found nearby.
NEW WICHITA MAYOR-PAC
Incoming Wichita mayor's gala to raise money for wife's PAC
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita's incoming mayor is planning a formal gala to celebrate his inauguration next month that will raise money for a political action committee run by his wife. Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple's plans include sponsorships of up to $2,500 for his Jan. 11 celebration, The Wichita Eagle reports. Whipple said the money won't be used for his benefit and contributors to the Wichita's Future PAC will be disclosed in reports filed with the state ethics commission. Whipple's wife is the PAC's chairwoman and treasurer. The mayor-elect said the PAC could finance social media surveys, town hall meetings and coffee with the mayor.
AP-US-MCDONALD'S-COFFEE-EXPLETIVE
Kansas officer resigns, faked story of expletive on his cup
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a news conference Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegations. Hornaday said the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke.” The police chief did not name the 23-year-old officer, but said he had been with the department about two months after spending approximately five years in the Army.
ELDERLY WOMAN DEATH-HOMELESS MAN
Homeless man charged in death of 72-year-old Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged with killing a 72-year-old Wichita woman during a sexual assault. Fifty-five-year-old John Pepper was charged Monday in Sedgwick County District Court with capital murder in the death of Rita Golden. The Wichita Eagle reports that prosecutors allege her death occurred during the commission of an aggravated criminal sodomy. Pepper has been jailed on burglary and theft charges stemming from an unrelated incident. Golden was found unresponsive in her home in July. Prosecutors allege in court documents that “the victim was particularly vulnerable due to age, infirmity, or reduced physical or mental capacity.”
CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER RETIRING
Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of one of the Legislature's most conservative members. Mike Thompson, who served as chief meteorologist for WDAF until he retired last year, announced Monday that he is seeking the District 10 seat being vacated in mid-January by Republican Mary Pilcher-Cook. She announced Friday that she is resigning. Thompson, of Shawnee, said he plans to seek the appointment to fill the remainder of Pilcher-Cook’s term and then run in the primary for a chance at a full four years in November 2020.
DRUG COURT-DOUGLAS COUNTY
New drug court about to begin in Lawrence area
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A new court focused on helping people overcome substance abuse is set to begin operating this week in the Lawrence area. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County plans to accept 15 participants who have been charged with a nonviolent felony and are having difficulty staying drug free to participate in the 16-month, four-stage program. Through the program, participants will follow an individualized treatment plan to address their addiction and then receive support to find jobs. Those who successfully complete the program would get their criminal charges dropped.