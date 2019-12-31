Seven new cases of CWD found in Southeast Missouri

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that its fall sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), finds seven new cases in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties.
The test was completed on deceased animals, that were brought to sampling stations.
The occurrence of witnessing a live deer with CWD brings home the importance of the disease to Missouri’s deer herd, said Matt Bowyer, MDC’s wildlife regional supervisor.
Bowyer said that it usually takes about 18 months for CWD to become fatal for the deer.
As the disease continues to be present, MDC will begin working with landowners in areas that CWD has been found, which in southeast Missouri is portions of Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties. MDC has sent letters to landowners within two miles of any known CWD positive deer, with invitations to informational meetings in January.
“Especially now that we see CWD has spread within our management zone, we can’t stress enough the importance of landowners working with us to reduce the spread of the disease,” Bowyer said. “Our goal is a healthy, sustainable white-tailed deer population in these areas, but without help from private landowners, that goal could be lost.”
MDC said their is three actions landowners can take to help cut back on CWD.
- MDC urges landowners within the affected zone to work with MDC to manage their deer.
- Mineral blocks and grain feeders should not be used to supplement deer diets. Anywhere deer congregate unnaturally to feed, whether it’s at a mineral block or a grain feeder, can increase disease transmission. It’s better for deer to naturally graze as they move along, than for them to be up close and have a higher chance of picking up CWD from another deer.
- All hunters should quarter their deer where they harvest it, to avoid moving the deer carcass and spreading disease, or take the carcass to a landfill.
“The more we work with landowners, the more our goal of a healthy deer herd will come into focus,” Bowyer said.
For more information about CWD go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/cwd. Landowners who may be affected and would like to work with MDC to limit the spread of CWD can contact MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at (573)290-5730.
