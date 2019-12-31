5 ways to ring in the new year in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new year is quickly approaching and the Bluff City has a plethora of events around the city to help ring in 2020 in the best possible ways.
The celebration kicks off at midnight on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis and the party won’t stop until 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.
B.B. King’s on Beale Street is hosting their own New Year’s Eve bash that starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The restaurant will have food, of course, party favors and live music.
General admission is $25.
The Peabody hotel will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a dj and other entertainers. Tickets are $40 for this event.
We’re approaching a new era of the Roaring 20′s and a Gatsby party is coming to Memphis. The CANVAS of Memphis at 1737 Madison Avenue is having a grand party with a cover charge of $15. Visit the link for more information.
Alfred’s on Beale is inviting Memphians to their New Year’s celebration Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the festivities won’t end until 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
You’ll even have a good view of all the excitement on Beale Street.
Visit Bluff City Weekend for more New Year’s Eve events for adults and children.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.