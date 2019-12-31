What you need to know Dec. 31

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Dry weather is expected for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but rain is expected to be with us for most of Thursday.
An approaching cold front combines with a decent fetch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to provide a very good chance of rainfall.
About 1.00″ of rainfall is expected.
Dry weather returns this weekend with highs in the 40′s and 50′s.
News Headlines
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting that shut down parts of I-40 in West Memphis.
Flu season arrived earlier than expected, with the CDC reporting 4.6 million cases of the flu so far this season.
Over the weekend, a shooting in a Texas church left two victims dead; churches are now seeking guidance as to what they can do.
Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
Alex Trebek is giving the latest on his battle with pancreatic cancer.
