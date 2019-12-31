95-year-old from Dexter, Mo. sings country tunes as he works out

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - With sweat on his brow and a country song in his heart, a 95-year-old Heartland man is proving you’re never too old to pump some iron.
Louis Harlond Womack said he looks at exercise like a job.
While many might not want to workout after waking, Womack believes it is to do, especially as you get older.
“It’s not really a burden for me to do it," Womack said. “It’s just something that I look at as needful to do and I just consider it part of the day.”
For almost four years, Womack has been regularly working out at Fitness Connection in Dexter, Missouri.
He enjoys singing country songs as he pulls on the rowing machine and walks on the treadmill.
The 95-year-old picked up the pace when his doctor recommended exercise after he had surgery on his carotid artery.
“Exercise strengthens your heart, and it gives you a lot more power through your system to push blood through veins that are maybe not completely open,” Womack said. “It sure has helped a lot I’ll tell you. I didn’t have the energy that I have now, and this arthritic problem I had just kind of disappeared."
Jeremy Tucker goes to the same gym.
He often sees Womack get there early and stay late. Tucker thinks he is an inspiration to others in his age group.
“As a minister there is a lot of older people who feel like they have nothing left to contribute," Tucker said. "Mr. Womack doesn’t give up if I have an obstacle in front of me I certainly don’t need to give up either, and even at 95 years old health and fitness is important.”
Womack admits working out can be hard at first, but it does get easier with time.
“Look if you want to be a mobile person you’re going to have to keep active, it’s just a fact of life. " Womack said. "Just sitting around and eating cookies and stuff like that is not going to get the job done.”
Womack’s New Year’s resolution is to keep at it and exercise for as long as he can.
“I’m shooting for 100,” Womack said with a laugh. “Life is a gift from God. That is the way I see it. It’s not something you earn, its a gift. I think God holds your life in his hands, so it’ll be up to him about how long I live. But I’m very thankful for every year that he has given.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.