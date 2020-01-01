Downtown Jonesboro businesses help ring in the new year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses in Downtown Jonesboro helped ring in the New Year with different events.
The Doc Rock band performed at the Recovery Room. The band has been together since they were high schoolers.
There was also a special menu for customers to enjoy.
The Recovery Room’s Co-owner Tracy Owens said the venue was a great place to recover from all of the holiday’s hustle and bustle.
Down the street at Yesdog Grill, the restaurant hosted an event called, “Jamming Jammies with John Jones.” John Jones performed at the restaurant.
Co-owner Lisa Godsey said the idea behind the pajamas is to allow people to come out and be comfortable while they brought in the new year.
“I just want to invite everyone to come downtown and check out all the restaurants and everybody that’s down here out,” Godsey said. “We have a really good thing going on downtown and everybody that’s down here in a family.”
Godsey considers the entire downtown area a family.
