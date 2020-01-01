Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rod Melton Jr. scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, D.J. Jones added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Florida A&M beat Iowa State 70-68. The Rattlers have won back-to-back games after opening the season with nine consecutive losses. The Cyclones were without leading-scorer Tyrese Haliburton (17.3 points per game). The sophomore guard, who leads the Big 12 in assists (7.7) and steals (2.6) per game, missed the game due to a wrist injury suffered in practice and is expected to play in the Big 12 opener on Saturday.