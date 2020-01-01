Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and No. 21 Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Liberty Bowl. A Navy team with the nation’s top-ranked rushing attack set up the winning score by completing a halfback option pass with less than 30 seconds left. The Midshipmen snapped the ball on fourth-and-3 from the Kansas State 46. Quarterback Malcolm Perry pitched to CJ Williams, and he threw downfield to a wide-open Chance Warren for a 41-yard gain. Nichols then connected for the winning kick.
UNDATED (AP) — Underclassmen are thriving at point guard in college basketball as conference play begins in earnest. The list includes top NBA prospects like Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, Arizona freshman Nico Mannion and injured North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony. Sophomores are playing big roles for No. 3 Kansas with Devon Dotson, No. 17 Kentucky with Ashton Hagans and defending national champion Virginia with Kihei Clark. North Carolina coach Roy Williams says the challenge with developing young point guards is more about mentality than physical skills.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat St. Louis 3-1 to halt the Blues' eight-game winning streak. Conor Garland also scored, Jakob Chychrun assisted on both goals and Antti Raanta stopped 38 shots as the Coyotes ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Schmaltz added an empty-net power-play goal. Kessel took a pass from Lawson Crouse behind two defenders and buried one to make it 2-1 7:20 into the third period. Schmaltz raised his team-leading point total to 32. The Coyotes earned the 1,300th win in franchise history.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rod Melton Jr. scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, D.J. Jones added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Florida A&M beat Iowa State 70-68. The Rattlers have won back-to-back games after opening the season with nine consecutive losses. The Cyclones were without leading-scorer Tyrese Haliburton (17.3 points per game). The sophomore guard, who leads the Big 12 in assists (7.7) and steals (2.6) per game, missed the game due to a wrist injury suffered in practice and is expected to play in the Big 12 opener on Saturday.
UNDATED (AP) — Connecticut's Kemba Walker and Kentucky's Anthony Davis headline The Associated Press men's college basketball all-decade team. They are joined by Duke's Zion Williamson, Creighton's Doug McDermott and Villanova's Jalen Brunson. The team was voted on by a panel of AP Top 25 voters on players from the 2010s.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Shameka Ealy scored 16 points to lead six Missouri State players in double figures and the 21st-ranked Lady Bears beat William Jewell 111-39. Missouri State is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1. Alexa Willard added 14 points, Elle Ruffridge scored 11, and Sydney Manning, Sydney Wilson and Trinity Knapp each had 10 points for Missouri State. The Lady Bears have shot 40% or better and scored at least 68 points in 11 of 12 games this season. Lea Finn scored 11 points for William Jewell, and Ainsley Tolson added 10.