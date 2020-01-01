Kids celebrate Noon Year’s Eve

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lots of people are making their New Year’s plans, but a lot of people well under the age of 21 partied hard a little early Tuesday.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library saw lots of kids ringing in the new year. However, they celebrated a different time zone’s New Year’s celebration.
They counted down with fun and games at noon.
Maddox Tomasello said he’s ready for the new year.
“2020 is awesome,” he said. “Everyone’s here today and they’re having a blast. I’m having a blast, too about 2020. We’re fixing to countdown and say, ‘Happy New Year’s.’”
Some kids say they’ve got an agenda set for 2020.
“I have big plans. Big, big plans,” Orion Brick said. “I’m just going to write a song with my guitar and remember the old times about 2019.”
The kids counted down the clock and celebrated with clapping and cheering when the noon hour struck.
