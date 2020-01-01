New Year’s meal sells out at restaurant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many traditionalists across the nation ate a very hearty meal Wednesday, while one local business sold out.
The Parsonage in downtown Jonesboro opened their doors and the people flooded in.
The restaurant did so well, they nearly tripled their sales, compared to 2019’s New Year’s Day.
Those who dined on the black-eyed peas and cabbage cleared their plates.
Chef and owner John Meyers says it’s their way to give back to the community.
“Jonesboro’s been really good to us,” he says. “It’s a tough little community, but they’re loyal and we do what we can for them.”
Meyers broke down the meal and explains what the items mean:
Collard greens: money, wealth; Black-eyed peas: (purse peas), good luck; Beef: property; Potatoes: hold everything together.
The Parsonage plans to double their order of food for 2021’s New Year’s Day meal.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.