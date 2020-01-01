New Year’s resolutions got people on the trails

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Lots of people are starting their New Year’s resolutions Wednesday by hitting the trails at Crowley’s Ridge State Park to get in exercise.
The nationwide First Day Hike gets everyone out and moving.
Crowley’s Ridge State Park saw a record number of people Wednesday morning. Twenty-six people got out and about early and hiked 1.5 miles.
Park Interpreter Elizabeth Kimble says the hike challenges people, saying each has their different elevations.
Kimble says she’s happy to see hikers setting goals.
“The goal for this hike was to tune into nature and tune out 2019, and start the new year being relaxed and replenished for the new year,” she says. “Contemplating things you want to change and really challenging yourself.”
Stretching techniques and proper breathing exercises were also taught to the hikers. She says these can be applied to everyday life.
Kimble says hiking is for everyone. Wednesday’s hike saw people of all ages.
Hiking is available at all state parks year-round. However, if you’d like to partake in a guided hike, click here.
Simply find the park you’re interested in exploring, contact the park ranger, and set up your next hike.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.