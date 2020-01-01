Operation Blue Torch nets 13 arrests, including nine for meth delivery

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Wynne police and the Cross County Sheriff's Department netted 13 arrests, including nine arrests for delivery of methamphetamine.
According to a press release, the arrests stem from Operation Blue Torch, conducted on Monday, Dec. 30, to target drug dealers in Wynne and throughout Cross County.
“Methamphetamine abuse is a scourge on our community, and I commend the dedicated work of the men and women of the Wynne Police Department and the proactive policing which is taking drugs off of our streets,” Vince Guest, Cross County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, said.
According to the press release, the following were arrested and booked into the Cross County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Ricky Willard, Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a city park (two counts)
- Shane Willard, Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a city park
- Ashley Lambert, Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts) and Use of a Communication Device (two counts)
- Claude Brooks Gresham, Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church
- Melvin Price, Jr., Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a park (two counts) and Use of a Communication Device (two counts)
- Sean Harris, Delivery of Methamphetamine and Use of a Communication Device
- Crystal Burns, Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
- Torrance Wilson, Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church and Use of a Communication Device
- Dewayne Robinson, Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts) and Use of a Communication Device (two counts)
- Zachary T. Rodgers, Delivery of Crack Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a bus stop
- Bobby Emmons, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts)
- Pam Cullum, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts)
- Tonio Milon, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons
