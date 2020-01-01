Record-setting adoptions at animal shelter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A large number of dogs and cats were taken home in December and the shelter is celebrating the new record.
Northeast Arkansas Humane Society adopted out a total of 82 animals. The shelter says the families taking home these furry friends were happy.
“A lot of them thought it was time for them to come rescue an animal and that’s something they felt like they wanted to do, which of course we love,” Executive Director Anna Smith says. “They thought about coming and rescuing some of our animals.”’
The shelter is happy to see the animals go to loving homes and encourages others to adopt.
Smith says when one is adopted, that gets their hands on another animal in need of shelter, love and sometimes medication.
Below is a list of requirements to adopt:
- Must be 21 years of age or older
- If your home is rented, written permission must be given from landlord to have pet
- All other pets in the home must be up to date on all shots
The shelter says while they’ve had a lot of people adopting, they still have more ready for a forever home.
“We still have animals here that have been here for a while and we will always have animals that need help,” Smith said. “We encourage people to come in and save a life.”
