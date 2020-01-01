Region 8′s Top 8: The top stories from 2019

(KAIT) -Several notable stories occurred throughout Region 8 in 2019 and as the year comes to a close, we reflect on some of the most notable stories that impacted communities across Northeast Arkansas.
The City of Jonesboro got off to a violent start in 2019, with two homicides in the first two of the year.
Police Chief Rick Elliott teamed up with several law enforcement agencies and announced the formation of a Gang Task Force.
Fast forward to December, the police department announced they’ve obtained 12 total Sky Cop units, positioned in different locations throughout Jonesboro.
In June, investigators found the body of former state senator Linda Collins in her home.
Prosecutors arrested and charged Rebecca O’Donnell with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.
She’ll appear in court again in February with her trial set to start in October 2020.
In September, an Arkansas Department of Human Services investigation began after employees complained about not receiving pay at Lexington Place Rehab and Nursing in Jonesboro.
Several weeks later, DHS announced they also launched an investigation into Arlington Cove for financial, health, and safety concerns.
In November, an FBI raid in Greene County uncovered stolen confiscated money at the home of former Greene County Sheriff Lieutenant Scott Pillow.
Pillow appeared in court in December, and a jury trial is set for June 2020.
Throughout the year, Team Jonesboro made it their mission to add a one-percent sales tax, using half of the money for police and fire departments and the other half would be used for amenities, such as a water park.
In a close vote, residents rejected the proposal. But many associated with Team Jonesboro said they’re not giving up the fight to add on to the city.
Introduced in the summer, a proposal came forward to re-name a road after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After several debates, the road in question eventually fell to Commerce Drive.
The ordinance passed and the resolution for the name change goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, with the signs for the road to follow.
In October, an EF-1 tornado ripped through Tyronza, startling residents and sending shockwaves throughout the town.
The 105 miles per hour winds brought down trees, power lines, damaged homes, destroyed a convenience store and tore apart parts of the school.
Two months later, the town is still recovering from the ordeal.
Lastly, two Region 8 residents starred in NBC’s The Voice.
Cory Jackson & MaryBeth Byrd sang for the coaches and fans on the show. While Jackson’s stint didn’t last long, Byrd, an Armorel native, advanced to the semifinals while singing under head coach John Legend.
A special welcome home party is set for MaryBeth Byrd, with Jackson expected to be there to welcome her back.
