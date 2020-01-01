Second suspect identified in kidnapping, fatal officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The second suspect in a kidnapping that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting in West Memphis Tuesday morning is facing multiple charges.
Dedrick Thomas, 36, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun after driving across state lines with a kidnapping victim in the trunk of a vehicle.
Police say Thomas refused to stop, leading them onto the interstate, where the officer in pursuit reported to dispatch he was traveling close to 95 miles an hour to catch up.
Officers were able to rescue the 61-year-old victim. But another suspect who has yet to be identified was fatally shot by police after exiting the vehicle on the Hernando DeSoto bridge with a handgun in an attempt to flee the scene.
This is Thomas’ second run in with the law. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in Criminal Court and was sentenced three years.
Thomas is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday. No bond information is available at this time.
