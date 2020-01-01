2 seriously injured in crash involving 3 semis on I-57 in Mississippi Co., Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) officials were on the scene of a crash involving three semi tractor-trailers on Tuesday morning on Dec. 31.
The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. in Mississippi County, Missouri on Interstate 57 in the southbound lanes.
Both southbound lanes of I-57 were blocked for several hours at mile marker 18, which is northeast of Charleston.
As of 4:00 p.m.., both lanes of I-57 have now reopened
Illinois State Police helped to reroute southbound traffic to US 60/US 62 at Cairo as a detour around the crash.
According to MSHP, 54-year-old Aubrey D. Payne, of Memphis, Tennessee, for an unknown reason drove his semi tractor trailer off the side of the road.
The vehicle, which had two trailer overturned. One trailer landed on its top in the median and the second trailer landed on its side in the middle of the roadway.
A second semi hit the overturned vehicle and came to a stop in the middle of the two southbound lanes.
A third semi involved, drove off the right side of the road and the vehicle was hit by debris.
Payne and the driver of the second semi, 63-year-old Lynne B. Parsley of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, were both flown from the scene to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the third semi, Johnny Peek, Jr., 53 of Buford, Georgia, was not reportedly injured in the crash.
Officials at the crash scene said a dog was also involved in the crash, but appears to be O.K.
Debris from the crash can be seen scattered throughout the area.
Authorities said one of the trucks was hauling car parts. Seat belts are scattered around the scene.
Another semi was hauling 65-gallon drums. The contents are unknown.
All three vehicle were towed from the scene.
Troopers report all the drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
