Thieves didn’t take any animals, but cost shelter money

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attempted robbery to a local nonprofit shelter is leaving them with a mess to clean as well as an unexpected bill.
Workers with Northeast Arkansas Humane Society arrived Sunday, Dec. 29, to a surprise. A window was broken and a moved money safe was found after an attempted burglary.
Anna Smith, the executive director, said they’re grateful their most important items weren’t taken.
“The things in my office are replaceable, but our biggest fear is that they break in and take an animal,” Smith said.
The cost to replace the window is upwards of $1,000. Their current security system got everything on tape.
However, they’re now looking to upgrade their system in case anything like this happens again, which is adding to the costs.
Aside from the break-in, they need a few items:
- Cleaning supplies including laundry detergent
- OdoBan
- Bleach and paper towels
- Fromm puppy/adult food
“It’s really hard to think of them coming and stealing from the animals,” Smith said. “Any time you come to a place like this, what’s going to suffer is the animals.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.