What you need to know Jan. 1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’s a cold and breezy to start the new year.
Clouds increase throughout New Year’s Day, but the rain doesn’t arrive until Thursday morning.
Rain continues Thursday and Friday with around an inch possible.
Temperatures mainly stay in the upper 40′s and 50′s until the weekend.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible Friday and Saturday.
Happy New Year from the Region 8 StormTEAM!
News Headlines
Businesses in Downtown Jonesboro helped ring in the new year with different events.
Several notable stories occurred throughout Region 8 in 2019 and as the year comes to a close, we reflect on some of the most notable stories that impacted communities across Northeast Arkansas.
Wynne police and the Cross County Sheriff’s Department netted 13 arrests, including nine arrests for delivery of methamphetamine.
A large number of dogs and cats were taken home in December and a Region 8 shelter is celebrating the new record.
U.S. troops have fired tear gas to disperse pro-Iran protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.
An 11-year-old boy in Tennessee who was born with no fingers received a surprise Christmas gift that would change his life: custom-made, 3D-printed hands.
Adam Jones and Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.