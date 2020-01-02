Bullet shot through home’s window on New Year’s Eve in Steele, Mo.

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele, Missouri are asking people to be responsible with their guns.
The plea comes after a bullet was shot through a window and landed on the floor inside a home on New Year’s Eve.
Police Chief Stanfield responded to the home in the early morning hours.
Police said this is what happens when people carelessly and callously shoot their guns on the holiday.
They said the incident is believed to be accidental.
A family was inside the home during the incident. Police did not say that anyone was injured.
They also said it is illegal to shoot a firearm in the city limits.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.