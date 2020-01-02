Harding’s Chancey named D2 All-American

Press Release from Harding University Athletics
SEARCY – D2Football.com listed Harding junior fullback Cole Chancey on its All-America Second Team Tuesday, and the website ranked the Bisons 14th in its final Top 25 poll.
Chancey, a native of Commerce, Georgia, won the Great American Conference rushing title, carrying 238 times for 1,375 yards and 13 TD. He helped lead Harding to its fourth consecutive NCAA Division II Playoff berth.
Chancey is the seventh Harding player and second offensive player to earn All-America honors from D2Football.com since the website began naming teams at its inception in 2000.
Harding’s other D2Football.com All-Americans were Tim Polk (2003, 2nd Team, LB), Torrance Daniels (2005, 2nd Team, DB), Robert Towns (2006, 2nd Team, DB), Ty Powell(2012, 2nd Team, DL), Bryce Bray(2018, 2nd Team, OL) and T.J. Winslow (2018, HM, DL).
National champion West Florida topped the poll at No. 1. Ouachita Baptist was the only other GAC team in poll at No. 15.
