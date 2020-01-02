Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots aren't getting their usual week to rest, relax and recharge ahead of the NFL playoffs. The Patriots are playing on wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009. The two teams that earned first-round byes this season are the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild-card round. And the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the other game. The Ravens own the top seed for the first time and the Chiefs get their second straight first-round bye.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to help Wichita State earn a tough victory. Stevenson scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime for the Shockers, who trailed midway through the second half thanks to East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner scoring 20 of his 29 points in the second half.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitch Ballock hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points, Ty-Shon Alexander added 21 points and a career-high six steals and Creighton stretched its winning streak to eight games, topping Marquette 92-75. Damien Jefferson had 17 points for the Blue Jays in the Big East Conference for both teams. Marcus Zegarowski added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Alexander also had eight rebounds. Brendan Bailey, Markus Howard and Sacar Anim scored 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles, whose five-game win streak came to end. Bailey also had 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.
UNDATED (AP) — Underclassmen are thriving at point guard in college basketball as conference play begins in earnest. The list includes top NBA prospects like Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, Arizona freshman Nico Mannion and injured North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony. Sophomores are playing big roles for No. 3 Kansas with Devon Dotson, No. 17 Kentucky with Ashton Hagans and defending national champion Virginia with Kihei Clark. North Carolina coach Roy Williams says the challenge with developing young point guards is more about mentality than physical skills.