Jonesboro police ask for help in residential burglary case

Do you recognize this vehicle? JPD is asking for your help in the identification of this vehicle and its driver/passenger in relation to a residential burglary, theft greater than $5,000, and 1st degree criminal mischief. JPD points out that the driver's side headlight low beam is either weak or misaligned, as there is an obvious difference between the two when the low beams are on as compared to when the high beams are turned on. The vehicle appears to be an early 2000's passenger car, possibly a Honda Accord. If you recognize this vehicle, seen on Jessica Ln on December 28, please send us a message or call the Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5657. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be entitled to a cash award through CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro. Ref# 12277