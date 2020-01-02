Jonesboro police ask for help in residential burglary case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need help from the public in identifying a vehicle in connection with a residential burglary late last year.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, the burglary happened on Jessica Lane on Dec. 28.
“JPD points out that the driver’s side headlight low beam is either weak or misaligned, as there is an obvious difference between the two when the two low beams are on as compared to when the high beams are turned on,” the post noted. “The vehicle appears to be an early 2000′s passenger car, possibly a Honda Accord.”
In addition to the residential burglary, police are also investigating a theft greater than $5,000 and first-degree criminal mischief in connection to the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
