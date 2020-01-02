Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

CARJACKING-GOAT
Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside. Police say 40-year-old Brandon Kirby took the truck, which was parked outside an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, and drove it more than 130 miles. Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. Kirby is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and weapons complaints.
5 homicides in first hours of 2020 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say five people were shot to death on the first day of 2020, including three killed at one location. Police were called shortly after midnight to an intersection in the Benton Park neighborhood, where three people were found dead. No dtails have been released about the victims or what led to the shooting. Just before 3 a.m., police were called to another location and found a man dead from gunshots. The fifth victim was gunned down late Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues. The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the trade war and the global economic slowdown will be drags on the overall Mid-America economy for the first half of 2020. But he expects overall regional growth to remain soft but positive. Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.
Advisory group urges better flood protection in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An advisory group appointed by Missouri's governor says the state's levees need to be strengthened and repaired, especially in rural areas hit hard by prolonged flooding in 2019. St. Louis Public Radio reports that the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group on Tuesday released its report on ways to address flooding in the state and improve flood recovery. Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order in July creating the 24-member group. Record flooding last year overtopped and breached dozens of levees along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Some parts of western Missouri experienced flooding for up to seven months.
St. Louis' dollar house program leads to just 4 sales
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis has sold just four city properties under a program launched last year that allows people to buy homes for just $1. St. Louis developed the Dollar House Pilot Program in hopes of selling tax delinquent properties that the city's Land Reutilization Authority has received and of revitalizing struggling neighborhoods. Under the program, a buyer must have the financial means to renovate the property. The St. Louis Development Corp. oversees the Land Reutilization Authority. It's director says the program requirements can be hard to meeting, considering the condition of the buildings.
Victims of Johnson County plane crash identified
An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, 48-year-old Jonathan J. Vannatta of Maumelle, Arkansas, and 43-year-old passenger Darcy L. Matthews of Belton, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane. The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency responders arrived. FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after departing from the airport.
T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years
Letters that poet T.S. Eliot wrote to his muse and confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled after more than 60 years in storage. The letters will be made available to researchers at Princeton University Library beginning Thursday and are expected to provide insight into the relationship Eliot had with Hale, his longtime friend. The extent of their relationship has been speculated about for decades. The letters have been sealed since Hale donated them in 1956. Letters that Hale wrote to Eliot were burned. One scholar calls the unveiling the “literary event of the decade.”
Missouri police: Cop fatally shot man who hit him with car
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis have shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into an officer. The Chesterfield officer is hospitalized with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries after Tuesday's altercation outside an outlet mall. Chesterfield, Missouri, police were called to Chesterfield Outlets around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious person. Police say four people got into a stolen vehicle. Arriving officers tried to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver drove into one officer, rolling him onto the hood. That officer fired into the vehicle, killing the driver. St. Louis County police are investigating.