Man arrested in kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a kidnapping charge after police say he kidnapped and assaulted a woman in November.
Andy Thomas, 41, Jonesboro was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant, alleging kidnapping and battery 3rd degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to a house on Pacific Road Nov. 27. Thomas then assaulted the woman and told her to get in his vehicle.
From there, Thomas took the woman to an unknown location where he assaulted her with a belt, police said.
“Thomas then took her to his house to hold her there but (victim) was able to escape from the residence and call for help,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
A $250,000 bond was set for Thomas by Special District Judge Jarrett Cobb Thursday.
Thomas will be arraigned Feb. 28 in circuit court.
