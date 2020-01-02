Meals not always guaranteed for homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There was lots of food to go around at the HUB Homeless Resource Center Thursday, but that’s not always the case.
The HUB says there are many gaps when it comes to consistency in mealtimes for homeless people in Jonesboro.
Executive Director Gwendolyn Zugarek says there are no Wednesday, Thursday or Sunday lunches.
In addition, many homeless people have difficulty traveling to the organizations that do serve meals.
She says there are some solutions to the issue, but it’s going to take working together to solve them.
“It takes a team to be able to solve issues in an area,” she says. “Food scarcity and hunger issues are not going to be solved with one organization. It’s going to take the entire community stepping up.”
This week, two organizations donated food to the homeless. Unico Bank sponsored Demo’s Barbecue & Smokehouse to cook on Tuesday.
The Parsonage paid and cooked Thursday’s meal. The Rock Church volunteered their time to serve the food both days.
Zugarek says the homeless people need more of this type of help.
“We can’t do that without community support, and we have had a phenomenal response from Jonesboro businesses," Zugarek said.
Often times, the organizations pass out non-perishable snacks before they leave.
The HUB says any help is welcomed. Donations of food or volunteerism are always welcome.
To find out how you can make a difference, call the HUB at 870-333-5731.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.