2 men accused of carjacking, robbing Mid-South Lyft driver at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are behind bars after investigators said they carjacked and robbed a Lyft driver in North Memphis.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a carjacking call in the 900 block of North Second St. on New Year’s Day.
The victim said he gave two men a ride to the Bluff City from West Memphis, Arkansas. When the driver arrived at the destination, one of the men began choking him from the backseat, according to MPD.
Police said another man pointed a silver revolver at the Lyft driver and demanded money from him.
The driver told police when he began struggling, the man with the gun started hitting him in the face with the revolver. The man with the gun then took the victim’s phone and wallet.
Investigators said the victim eventually broke free from the suspects and ran away. The suspects fled the scene in the driver’s grey 2015 Ford Fiesta.
About 30 minutes later, police saw the carjacked Ford Fiesta at a gas station on Thomas Street. Officers took both men into custody without incident.
The suspects were identified as Lanarious Freeman and Lest Freeman. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, and possession of a firearm/dangerous felony.
They are expected in court Jan. 1.
