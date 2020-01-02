Police release bank robbery suspect’s information

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers responded to a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Lyle Waterworth tells Region 8 News they were called out to Arvest Bank on hilltop for a robbery.
Jonesboro police said the suspect is described as a male dressed in all black about 6 feet tall.
He may be between 20 and 25 years old and may possibly be wearing a maroon Razorback hoodie with white pull strings.
That suspect ran away from the scene, but they believe he may be armed.
Our weather camera on top of NEA Baptist captured the scene.
Details are limited at the time since officers are still at the scene, but we have a reporter heading there to gather more details.
