2 quakes reported along New Madrid fault Line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year got off to a shaky start.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported two quakes along the New Madrid seismic zone struck within hours of each other.
The first quake, measuring 1.7 magnitude, registered at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday. It was located about 5 miles west of East Prairie, Mo.
Around 12:53 a.m. Thursday, the USGS registered a 1.9 magnitude quake about 5 miles west of Tiptonville, Tenn., and about 29 miles east-northeast of Kennett, Mo.
