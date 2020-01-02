2 quakes reported along New Madrid fault Line

(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 2, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 11:34 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year got off to a shaky start.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two quakes along the New Madrid seismic zone struck within hours of each other. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The first quake, measuring 1.7 magnitude, registered at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday. It was located about 5 miles west of East Prairie, Mo.

Around 12:53 a.m. Thursday, the USGS registered a 1.9 magnitude quake about 5 miles west of Tiptonville, Tenn., and about 29 miles east-northeast of Kennett, Mo.

