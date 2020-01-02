Sticking to your gym resolutions as new year begins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is the first of the year and that means starting on your New Year resolutions.
For a lot of people, health and fitness are at the top of the list.
If you’re worried about going to the gym for the first time, or even starting back after a long break, don’t be!
Gyms usually see an increase in new members this time of year and that means a lot of people starting at the beginning.
Personal training manager with 10 Fitness in Jonesboro, Dylan Vangilder, said another thing to keep in mind is not everyone at the gym will have the same goals.
So, you shouldn’t compare your workout to someone else.
“We hear a lot of different goals, some people want to lose weight, some people want to put on muscle, some people just want to be healthy,” said Vangilder. “The great thing about the beginning of the year is you see a lot of people that are at similar fitness levels, so they come in they feel welcome, you know a lot of people are just starting their journeys.”
A few tips to keep in mind are making sure to set reachable goals.
The scale doesn’t always show all of your progress, so make sure you have another way to measure your success.
Find an accountability buddy, and make sure you know what your workout will be before going to the gym.
Don’t overdo it in the beginning!
Take your time working toward your goals, and remember slow progress is still progress.
