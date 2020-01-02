Thief on the loose after breaking into three downtown restaurants within 24 hours

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have connected several break-ins at multiple downtown restaurants, with the suspect stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.
Brickhouse Bar and Grill, Yesdog Grill, and Roots Restaurant each filed reports this week of burglary or theft.
Police believe one suspect is connected to the break-ins at Brickhouse and Yesdog, which investigators believe happened back-to-back.
At Brickhouse, the balcony door was found open and two electric guitars, valued at $500, were missing.
Nothing was reported stolen from Yesdog.
However, the owners of Roots Restaurant reported several “high end” items stolen from their business, including:
- A case of ribeye steaks valued at $800
- A case of crab meat valued at $200
- A case of pork chops valued at $800
- A case of Wagyu beef valued at $500
- A case of bottled beer valued at $120
Owner Karl Lowe told Officer Michael Starnes discovered the business had burglarized sometime between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Starnes reported finding the screen ripped out on the back porch. Below the window he found an “upside-down trashcan next to a meal utility box,” he stated in his initial incident report.
The lock to the refrigerator had been cut.
If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
