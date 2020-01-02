Two arrested in Baxter County murder case

“He had gone to the property in question on June 27, 2019 and met up with James Edward Tyler Davis and the victim. Jeffery Shepherd admitted that within minutes of arriving at this location, he struck the victim in the head with his fist, knocking him unconscious and then kicking him on the ground,” Montgomery said in the statement. “Shepherd then stated that once the victim was unconscious that James Edward Tyler Davis brandished a .22 caliber rifle. Shepherd and Davis walked the victim over to a rubbish pile nearby where the victim was then shot multiple times. Shepherd and Davis then walked away and left the victim there.”