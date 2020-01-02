Two arrested in Baxter County murder case

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Baxter County men have been arrested in connection with a murder case involving a man reported missing to authorities there last fall, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.
Jeffery Scott Shepherd, 37, Mountain Home and James Edward Tyler Davis, no age, of Mountain Home were arrested Jan. 2 on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree battery.
In a media release, Montgomery said a tip from the public about the discovery of human remains in the Norfork area near the White River helped make the case.
The remains, confirmed through forensic tests, were those of Tyler Wade Pickett, 20, of Mountain Home. Montgomery said Pickett was reported missing to Mountain Home police last September, with family members of the man not seeing him since April 2019.
A burglary case at a residence near Norfork provided details on the case.
“During the burglary investigation, personal property was found at the scene that was later determined to belong to one of the persons who had been developed as a person of interest in the missing person case,” Montgomery said.
Authorities later interviewed Shepherd about the case.
“He had gone to the property in question on June 27, 2019 and met up with James Edward Tyler Davis and the victim. Jeffery Shepherd admitted that within minutes of arriving at this location, he struck the victim in the head with his fist, knocking him unconscious and then kicking him on the ground,” Montgomery said in the statement. “Shepherd then stated that once the victim was unconscious that James Edward Tyler Davis brandished a .22 caliber rifle. Shepherd and Davis walked the victim over to a rubbish pile nearby where the victim was then shot multiple times. Shepherd and Davis then walked away and left the victim there.”
Deputies also interviewed a woman, who said she had gone to the property with Davis and Pickett.
“She stated that she was given narcotics by Davis prior to the arrival of Shepherd and had passed out and was not coherent during the time that Shepherd was there. When she later awoke, she realized that the victim was no longer present and asked Davis where the victim was. Davis allegedly replied, ‘He’s dead, don’t worry about him, and they will never find the body or the gun,'" Montgomery said.
Shepherd was being held Thursday in the Baxter County jail, while Davis was being held in the Benton County jail in Bentonville on unrelated charges.
Both Shepherd and Davis will appear in court later this month for a bond hearing.
The investigation into the murder is ongoing, Montgomery said.
