Victim found with multiple gunshot wounds in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 2, 2020 at 12:47 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 5:56 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jonesboro police and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Haven Hotel, 3006 S. Caraway.

When officers arrived, according to a desk sergeant, they found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers treated the victim at the scene before they were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Our reporter, Katie Woodall, said a K9 officer was on scene and police were talking to witness to gather more information.

