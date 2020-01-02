Victim found with multiple gunshot wounds in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jonesboro police and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Haven Hotel, 3006 S. Caraway.
When officers arrived, according to a desk sergeant, they found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers treated the victim at the scene before they were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Our reporter, Katie Woodall, said a K9 officer was on scene and police were talking to witness to gather more information.
We will have more updates as they become available.
