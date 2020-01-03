A-State women lose Sun Belt opener to UT Arlington 71-44

After the Lady Mavericks scored four straight to open the second, A-State caught fire and went on a 10-0 run in which it made four straight buckets. After a 7-0 run by the Red Wolves cut it down to a three-point deficit, UTA closed the half on an 11-0 run to lead 34-20 at the break. The Red Wolves shot much better in the second frame, shooting at a 58.3 percent clip (7-of-12).