Two in custody, authorities search for third suspect in Central Arkansas murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Two people were in custody Friday, including a man sought in connection with an Amber Alert earlier in the day, involving two murders in Central Arkansas.
According to a media release from the Sherwood Police Department, Napoleon Haire Jr, 33, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Haire was a suspect in the Amber Alert of Julian Boyd, according to content partner KARK.
Sherwood police said in the release that officers went to a home in the 100 block of Markhaven around 5 a.m. Jan. 3 due to a welfare concern.
“Upon arrival, they observed an adult female lying in the driveway unresponsive. Paramedics were dispatched and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in the release. “Officers then attempted to secure the residence due to an open door and discovered the body of an adult male inside the residence, also deceased.”
Police said the bodies were identified as Steve K. Lutman of Sherwood and Britney Alyse Bell of Beebe.
Officers also arrested Brandi Beth Purtle, 20, of Sherwood on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension, police said.
Also, authorities are looking for Gabrielle Marie Hill as a person of interest in the case.
Arkansas State Police have inactivated an Amber Alert for a boy possibly abducted by an “armed and dangerous” man.
Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in Sherwood around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
It’s believed he was taken by 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, who police considered “armed and dangerous.”
At 12:32 p.m., ASP stated the alert had been inactivated.
The Arkansas Department of Corrections stated Boyd had been found safe, and that agents with the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team had arrested Haire.
