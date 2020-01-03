Downed pole knocks out power in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents found themselves in the dark Friday morning following a power outage.
The outage was triggered by a vehicle slamming into a utility pole at the intersection of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue, according to Kevan Inboden with City Water & Light.
He said the pole was “completely destroyed.”
The area around McDonald’s was without power as crews worked to fix the problem.
Inboden estimated residents and businesses would be without power for at least two hours.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.