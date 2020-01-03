Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed into the postseason with a more complete team than last year, when their defense let them down in an AFC title game loss to New England. Their offense is still plenty potent behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his seemingly endless array of pass-catchers. But their revamped defense has been nearly as good. It pieced together a string of 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown late in the season. That has the entire locker room brimming with more confidence than ever before.