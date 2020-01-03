I-55 bridge work to lead to lane closures

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are heading to Memphis in the next week or so, state highway officials are asking people to be mindful of maintenance work on a key bridge.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, routine bridge maintenance on the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River will be done Jan. 7 through Jan. 9.
Crews will be closing the southbound outside lane Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the northbound outside lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, weather permitting.
Officials said signs and cones will be in the area, while the Arkansas Highway Police will also patrol the area.
