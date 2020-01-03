Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ST. LOUISa (AP) — Two men are dead after being shot in separate incidents in the same south St. Louis neighborhood. Both shootings happened Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 33-year-old Johnnie Lee Anderson was found dead about 2:15 a.m. on the block where he lived in the Dutchtown neighborhood. He had been shot several times. No arrests have been made. The second victim died about 12:30 p.m., also in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police Maj. Mary Warnecke said the victim was involved in an argument over a stolen car. The victim's name was not released. Two people are being questioned in that shooting.