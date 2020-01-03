Man accused of stalking woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cherry Valley man faces a stalking charge after Jonesboro police say he followed a woman to her place of work.
Tuesday, Jan. 2, officers were called to the 200-block of South Main regarding a suspicious vehicle.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were provided with security footage of the vehicle along with a tag number.
An officer located the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot in the 800-block of South Church.
The suspect, identified as 52-year-old John Jackson Merrell of Cherry Valley, claimed he was “waiting there for his wife,” and consented to a search of his vehicle.
During the search, the court documents stated the officer found two firearms, including one reported stolen out of Cross County.
The officer arrested Merrell and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
The victim told investigators Merrell had been “regularly following her, and had threatened her,” the affidavit stated.
She also told detectives she was “afraid that Merrell would cause harm to her.”
On Friday, Jan. 3, Special Judge Jarrett Cobb found probable cause to charge Merrell with stalking and theft by receiving.
He set Merrell’s bond at $10,000 cash/surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Feb. 28.
As a condition of his bond, Cobb also ordered Merrell to wear an ankle monitor.
