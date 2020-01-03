Man arrested after police say he spit on them

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault after police say he spit on an arresting officer.
Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, police responded to downtown Jonesboro regarding a black Dodge Charger following a green pickup truck.
The victim told police the suspects had gotten out of the Charger at a red light and “acted like they had guns.”
Officers located both vehicles and stopped them.
During their investigation, according to the probable cause affidavit, 27-year-old Deangelo Patton, who was in the front passenger seat, refused to provide any information to the officers.
Patton “continued to be confrontational” and spat on two officers who detained him.
According to the court document, Patton admitted that he “missed his intended target, Officer Loggains.”
On Friday, Jan. 3, Special Judge Jarrett Cobb found probable cause existed to arrest Patton on one count of aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer or employee of state/local correctional facility, a Class D felony. Cobb also found probable cause to charge him with obstructing governmental operations, a Class A misdemeanor.
The judge set Patton’s bond at $3,500 cash/surety with a Feb. 28 appearance in circuit court.
