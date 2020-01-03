Man shoots victim, then shot himself, police say

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An argument between a Woodruff County man and a Newport man on New Year’s Day led to the Newport man being shot and the Woodruff County man shooting himself, according to Newport police.
According to a media release from Newport police, officers got a call around 3 a.m. New Year’s Day about the gunshot victim, Melvin Cox, 35, of Newport, at the Unity Health Harris hospital emergency room. Police believe the shooting happened on Hout Circle.
Cox was later taken to another hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was in stable condition and was expected to be released Friday from the hospital, police said.
A few minutes later, Newport police got another call about a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the 80-mile marker near Highway 67, officials said in the media release.
“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and located a deceased male in the back seat of a black Dodge Charger. The male, identified as Javante Nevels of Augusta, died of his wounds,” Newport police said in the media release. “During the investigation, interviews of witnesses to the shooting of Nevels determined that Nevels was the suspect of the previous shooting in Newport.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842 or the Newport Police Department at 870-523-2722.
