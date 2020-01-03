One dead, one in custody in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person is dead while one other person is in custody as Batesville police investigate a disturbance that happened Thursday evening.
According to a media release from Batesville police, officers went to the Lawson Drive Apartments around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 2 after getting a call about a disturbance.
Officers found a white male victim dead, police said.
Officers also developed a person of interest in the case. The person, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on Highway 167/North St. Louis Street.
The investigation into the case is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.
