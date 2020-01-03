5th inmate dead since Sunday following multiple riots in Miss. prisons, according to MDOC

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two inmates have now died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary within 24 hours following riots, according to our NBC-affiliate WTVA.
A riot is reported to have started around 3 a.m. in Unit 29 of Parchman Prison Friday. WTVA says, 36-year-old Denorris Howell was confirmed to be deceased by the Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton due to a stabbing.
He was serving 17 years for manslaughter.
A second inmate was also injured during the stabbing. That person has not been identified.
This is the fifth inmate death in Mississippi since Sunday.
Gregory Emary, 26, died in a riot and fire Thursday morning at the Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility where he was serving a 16-year burglary sentence. Emary was from Hernando, Mississippi.
Emary is the fourth Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate to die in custody since Sunday.
Forty-year-old Terrandance Dobbins, died at South Mississippi Correctional Institution on Sunday following what a MDOC spokesperson called a “major disturbance”. Wednesday, the Mississippi State Penitentiary prison doctor pronounced 25-year-old Walter Gates dead following a fight among inmates. Tuesday said Walter Gates, 25, suffered multiple stab wounds and died after a fight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Because of the violence, all Mississippi prisons are on lockdown. MDOC has canceled visitation this weekend.
