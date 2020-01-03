5th inmate dead since Sunday following multiple riots in Miss. prisons, according to MDOC

Denorris Howell (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 3, 2020 at 9:09 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 12:17 PM

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two inmates have now died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary within 24 hours following riots, according to our NBC-affiliate WTVA.

A riot is reported to have started around 3 a.m. in Unit 29 of Parchman Prison Friday. WTVA says, 36-year-old Denorris Howell was confirmed to be deceased by the Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton due to a stabbing.

He was serving 17 years for manslaughter.

A second inmate was also injured during the stabbing. That person has not been identified.

This is the fifth inmate death in Mississippi since Sunday.

North Miss. man is third MDOC inmate to die in custody since Sunday

Gregory Emary, 26, died in a riot and fire Thursday morning at the Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility where he was serving a 16-year burglary sentence. Emary was from Hernando, Mississippi.

Emary is the fourth Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate to die in custody since Sunday.

Forty-year-old Terrandance Dobbins, died at South Mississippi Correctional Institution on Sunday following what a MDOC spokesperson called a “major disturbance”. Wednesday, the Mississippi State Penitentiary prison doctor pronounced 25-year-old Walter Gates dead following a fight among inmates. Tuesday said Walter Gates, 25, suffered multiple stab wounds and died after a fight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Because of the violence, all Mississippi prisons are on lockdown. MDOC has canceled visitation this weekend.

