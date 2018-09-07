Turning Colder and Windy for the Start of the Weekend

Colder and windy is the story as we head into the weekend. A few more showers are possible overnight with a low chance of flurries Saturday morning. We’ll drop to the 30s overnight, but most stay above freezing. No impact expected with any few flakes that fly. Skies return to sunny on Saturday and only a few passing clouds at times. Highs stay in the 40s thanks to brisk northwesterly winds. Winds switch to the southwest on Sunday allowing temperatures to soar well into the 50s by the afternoon. A shower or two is possible on Monday with higher rain chances coming by the end of next week.