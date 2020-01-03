Utah Valley, Kansas City meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: Javan White is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Roos. Brandon McKissic is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.4 points per game. The Wolverines are led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: I. White has connected on 21.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.