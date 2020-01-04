11-1 Arkansas opens SEC play Saturday vs. Texas A&M

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (11-1) host Texas A&M (6-5)
What: Arkansas’ SEC Opener – GAME IS SOLD OUT
When: Saturday – Jan. 4, 2020 – 6:00 pm (CT)
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena
How (to follow):
– TV: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw)
– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
– Sirius/XM: XM Channel 374 and streaming online, channel 374
– Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com
PRE-GAME INFORMATION
– The first 5,000 fans through the gates of Bud Walton Arena will receive a free poster.
– As we welcome back our men’s basketball lettermen, there will be an autograph session featuring former Razorbacks from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the northwest concourse of Bud Walton Arena. Some of the former players scheduled to participate in the autograph session include: Kikko Haydar, Kareem Reid, Joe Kleine, Charles Balentine, Sunday Adebayo, Darrell Hawkins, Ken Biley, Corey Beck, Ron Brewer Sr., Clyde Fletcher and others.
Did You Know?
Arkansas is one of five teams in Division I basketball without a loss in regulation. The other four include Duke, Dayton, Auburn and San Diego State.
Best Scoring Trio in SEC
Arkansas is the only team in the SEC to feature:
^ Two players in the league’s top 5 for scoring — Mason Jones (2nd / 19.7) • Isaiah Joe (4th / 17.4)
^ Three players in the league’s top 20 for scoring — Jimmy Whitt Jr. (18th / 13.5)
Versus Texas A&M
This will be the 159th meeting between Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks own a 102-56 advantage in the series, including a 57-15 advantage in games played in Fayetteville.
Arkansas is 7-5 versus the Aggies since A&M joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.
The teams split the series last season, each winning on the road. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas in the last meeting, 87-80 last February in Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs had won 10 straight in Fayetteville over the Aggies prior to the loss dating back to Jan. 25, 1987.
