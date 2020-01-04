11-1 Arkansas opens SEC play Saturday vs. Texas A&M

– As we welcome back our men’s basketball lettermen, there will be an autograph session featuring former Razorbacks from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the northwest concourse of Bud Walton Arena. Some of the former players scheduled to participate in the autograph session include: Kikko Haydar, Kareem Reid, Joe Kleine, Charles Balentine, Sunday Adebayo, Darrell Hawkins, Ken Biley, Corey Beck, Ron Brewer Sr., Clyde Fletcher and others.