Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball to face Texas State Saturday

Saturday 2:00pm: Arkansas State men (10-4, 2-1 SBC) vs. Texas State (7-7, 0-3 SBC) - First National Bank Arena
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,217-1,171 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. Eight players have combined for 43 double-figure scoring output games, 17 of which have been by a player coming off the bench. A-State is 8-0 this season and is 30-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent. Caleb Fields is the only Division I freshman (as of Jan. 3) to average at least 11.0 points (11.8), 3.0 rebounds (3.2), 3.0 assists (3.2) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.7) turnovers per game (25 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season).
A-State is 10-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 9-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season.The Red Wolves have eight games with 14 or more assists this season (13 games) after having seven such games last season over 31 games played. The Red Wolves are shooting 67.9 percent (57-84) in SBC play at the charity stripe and are shooting 65.8 percent (75-114) in the last four games. A-State has six games with five or more 3-pointers made, but has not made more than four in each of the last five games (17-60 / 28.3%).
Saturday 2:00pm: Arkansas State women (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) - San Marcos, TX
Arkansas State concludes its five-game road swing Saturday at Texas State, with both teams looking to record their first Sun Belt Conference win of the year. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Brant Freeman and Suzanne Fox on the call, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket.
Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in seven of its 12 games so far this season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 88-41 (.682) when three or more players score in double figures. In the Red Wolves’ three wins, they have shot 45.5 percent from deep (30-of-66).
Arkansas State has played Texas State 11 times dating back to the 2014 season, with A-State leading 7-4 overall (3-2 in San Marcos). TXST has won the last four meetings. Jireh Washington has scored in double figures five times in the last seven games. With three three-pointers at UT Arlington on Thursday, Jada Ford is now in sole possession of sixth all-time at A-State in made threes (152). The senior now needs seven to move into a tie for fifth with Rudy Sims (159; 2004-07). Ford has also led A-State in scoring two games in a row.
