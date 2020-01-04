Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball to face Texas State Saturday

A-State is 10-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 9-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season.The Red Wolves have eight games with 14 or more assists this season (13 games) after having seven such games last season over 31 games played. The Red Wolves are shooting 67.9 percent (57-84) in SBC play at the charity stripe and are shooting 65.8 percent (75-114) in the last four games. A-State has six games with five or more 3-pointers made, but has not made more than four in each of the last five games (17-60 / 28.3%).