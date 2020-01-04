Drug bust uncovers marijuana, over $6,000 in cash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A drug bust Friday afternoon led to Jonesboro police finding nearly four pounds of marijuana, over $6,000 in cash as well as other drugs.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the bust by the Street Crimes Unit happened in west Jonesboro.
A person, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams.
The person is set to appear before a judge next week for a probable cause hearing, the post noted.
