Drug bust uncovers marijuana, over $6,000 in cash
A drug bust Friday afternoon in west Jonesboro uncovered nearly four pounds of marijuana, over $6,000 in cash and pills. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 3, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 9:20 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A drug bust Friday afternoon led to Jonesboro police finding nearly four pounds of marijuana, over $6,000 in cash as well as other drugs.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the bust by the Street Crimes Unit happened in west Jonesboro.

A person, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams.

The person is set to appear before a judge next week for a probable cause hearing, the post noted.

