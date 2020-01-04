Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Running back Maurice Washington is off the Nebraska football team. The athletic department released a two-sentence statement Friday announcing his dismissal. Washington faces child pornography charges in California and was disciplined for unrelated rules violations last season. The charges are related to an incident when he was in high school. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video. He has pleaded not guilty.