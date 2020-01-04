Izard County Sheriff Earnie Blackley dies

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officer has passed away.
According to a post on the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Earnie Blackley died.
Blackley announced last June that he was receiving treatment at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for stage 4 lung cancer.
“There are a lot of rumors out. Some good, some bad,” Blackley said in the announcement. “Need all the prayers we can get.”
About a month later, hundreds of residents helped to raise money for the sheriff with a BBQ dinner and live auction in Melbourne.
Blackley said he could not believe the support he received.
“I never dreamed that there would be this many people here,” Blackley said.
