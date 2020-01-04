Mathis family reaches Top 5 of America’s Most Musical Family

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A musical family from Jonesboro was on the national stage Friday evening, singing a classic to advance to the Top 5 of America’s Most Musical Family.
The Mathis family has participated in the Nickelodeon show and sang the Marvin Gaye-Tammi Terrell song, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" during the show.
The family has called their experience surreal, with the family - Nathan Mathis Sr., Tonina Mathis, Lyrica Mathis, Elizabeth Mathis, Nathan Mathis Jr. and James Mathis saying they believe their voices are gifts from God.
